WATCH: Zayn Malik Drops Trailer for Thursday Release

This was a stressful weekend if you were paying attention to Zayn Malik's Instagram account.

Fans (were concerned when they noticed that Zayn purged every picture from his Instagram account on Saturday (April 7). So, naturally, we spent much of the day on Saturday wondering if it had something to do with his recent breakup with Gigi Hadid.



Of course, we HOPED that the purge was connected to new music from the 25-year-old pop star. But we didn't want to get our hopes up.

Luckily, we didn't have to wait very long to find out what happened. Malik returned to Instagram Saturday night (April 7) to make our dreams come true!

The former One Direction star pulled a total "Taylor Swift/Reputation tease" by posting a teaser trailer for his new project:



So it's not totally clear what he's teasing, but it looks like we're about to get a new song from Zayn.

In the trailer, we see words like "greed," "vengeance," "passion," and "money" flash on the screen. We also see Zayn doing everything from peacefully overlooking the ocean to a serious fight scene that he may be involved in? The clip ends with the phrase: "begins 04.12.18."



We'll be waiting for whatever Zayn drops on Thursday. Yes, we'll share it with YOU right away, of course.



It was just about a month ago that Zayn released a song after it had leaked online ahead of schedule:



This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops https://t.co/M7NZnlGBw7 :) love z pic.twitter.com/ggYMqaKlC9 — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 11, 2018

The pop star released his debut studio album, Mind of Mine, in 2016.