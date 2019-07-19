Bloody Broadcasts, Butt Wipes & Tove Lo, Oh My!

Panda Express makes Tyler feel guilty daily (SPOILER ALERT: it has nothing to do with their food). A recent B96 broadcast featured beer, blood, cancerous horse meat and a murder threat. Julia got free yoga because of a homeless man. Sonic confused baby wipes WITH WHAT??????

.... AND Grammy nominated international song writer/singer TOVE LO jumps on the pod.

