Lennon Stella Talks Being on tour With Chainsmokers & 5SOS, New Music & Her Take on March!

​Lennon Stella has been on the road with The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer!

The singer talked about her experience working with The Chainsmokers and Illenium on their hit single, "Takeaway."

Hear as she dives into her tour routine which keeps her in check, which artists help keep her in check, her Lollapalooza experience, and more!

Lennon speaks about her transition from the lane of country to pop, with the help of features on songs.

"Doing features and kind of ending up in this world-- more-so in the pop lane, I wasn't expecting that, but it felt natural. It kind of happened organically. And doing features has brought me in the world without me fully going in that world on my own," she said.

So what will that mean for her new music? She's putting the final touches on her album. "It's very, very close to being done. It'll be early next year, and announced in January."

With a new album, hopefully we can expect new merch!

Stella's take on merch is to make them "just regular clothes, not typical artist merch." ​