The Lolla Interviews: NF, Max, Shaed & More

Tyler and Julia chat it up with various artists backstage with B96/Chicago at Lolla. We learned some things.

NF deep dives into his new album and talks about handling fame and emotions. Max and Spencer from Shaed have an uncle that got in a car accident with a very famous singer.

B96 favorite Max is gonna be on Kimmel this week. His easy way to cure a sore throat might save your life. How Scary Pool Party got his name. Alec Benjamin is wearing his own merch now... more on that.

(1:45) NF

(17:18) Upsahl

(23:16) Sigrid

(29:13) Shaed

(41:00) Max

(50:24) Alec Benjamin

(57:32) Scary Pool Party