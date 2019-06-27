It's true... and beautiful.

Hello, we are the future Mrs. B96 Chicago-Marais.

That's right. We... a radio station... are ENGAGED to Jonah from Why Don't We!

When did this all start exactly? Let's go back to February:

what would the process of marrying a radio station be like?! is that even legal? i’m definitely interested — Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) February 20, 2019

We knew the question had to be coming, of course. It was when we locked with Jonah's dreamy green-blue (depending on what he's wearing) eyes that we knew it was fate at Pepsi Summerbash 2019. Then he did it. He got down on one knee and popped the question as if there could be any other answer besides YASSSSS!

The rest is history.

Be on the lookout for our save-the-date magnets.