VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium Uses Closure To Take The Penguins On A Tour To Meet The Other Animals

Like most places, The Shedd Aquarium is shut down to the public due to Coronavirus - however, its (super cute!!!) residents still need some tending to. With the aquarium being empty, the penguins were able to go on a field trip of their own to see and meet the other animals... and let's be real... there is NOTHING cuter on the internet right now. Shedd shared the videos on their twitter and we're screaming from the cuteness. What an adorably perfect smile break.

Penguins in the Amazon?! ----



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The adventure continues! ----

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) -- pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

PLEASE DON'T EVER STOP WITH THE PENGUIN UPDATES, SHEDD!