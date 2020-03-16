VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium Uses Closure To Take The Penguins On A Tour To Meet The Other Animals

March 16, 2020
Julia
Like most places, The Shedd Aquarium is shut down to the public due to Coronavirus - however, its (super cute!!!) residents still need some tending to. With the aquarium being empty, the penguins were able to go on a field trip of their own to see and meet the other animals... and let's be real... there is NOTHING cuter on the internet right now. Shedd shared the videos on their twitter and we're screaming from the cuteness. What an adorably perfect smile break. 

 

 

 

PLEASE DON'T EVER STOP WITH THE PENGUIN UPDATES, SHEDD!

 

