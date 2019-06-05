Pogo sticks, color printers and the women’s bathroom, OH MY!

In this episode, Julia and Kenzie discuss famous athletes who have slid into their DMs. Cambodia has a hot new crazy couple in love. POGO STICKS!!! A deep dive into the greatest song ever made, Old Town Road. Pooping strategies for when you have a new girl over. MORE PRIZES (WEEEE!!!!)

