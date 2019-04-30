Stop Relying on Instagram Likes For a Rush of Dopamine: Here's 7 Natural Ways Instead
You'll make it.
Instagram influencers everywhere are shaking as the platform is considering and testing hiding 'likes' on photos.
Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 18, 2019
as stated in the app: "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get" pic.twitter.com/MN7woHowVN
Many studies have associated a dopamine rush with getting likes on photos. Long-term this could be better for mental health. But here's some ways you can replace the wave of excitement and happiness if this test passes. And for the love of God, please do whether the test passes or not. These rushes of dopamine are longer lasting and more beneficial for you:
1. Get enough sleep
2. Exercise
3. Listen to music
4. Meditate
5. GO OUTSIDE
6. Get a massage
7. Eat protein
Seems silly... but they're considering getting rid of it for a reason!