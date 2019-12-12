The Most Pure 96 Second Interview With Johnny From NCT-127

Johnny from NCT-127 joins #SpankysCorner backstage in The Dunkin' Lounge during Pepsi Jingle Bash for probably the cutest 96 second interview that your heart can possibly take.

Johnny, who hails from the suburbs of Chicago, gets hit with a lot of Chicago centric questions. Such as "favorite suburb", his "go-to-Portillo-orders", and even "the last concert he saw in Chicago" - (spoiler alert: his answer will make you smile!)

What about his favorite season?

His favorite teacher?

Pizza toppings?

Netflix binge?

HE TELLS US HIS TACO BELL ORDER!

You don't have to be from Chicago to let this pure, happy, angelic interview with Johnny warm your heart. His answers and demeanor will have you smiling and rewatching over and over.

"I'm sweating" ... who's going to make that a GIF first?