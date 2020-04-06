Thinking About Adopting a Cat? Checkout Felines & Canines Virtual Cat Cafe!

On Friday, Felines & Canines Adoption Center in Chicago and I did a virtual cat cafe!

If you don't know what a cat cafe is, it's basically like speed dating with cats. Except not as creepy as that sounds. It's where you get to spend some quick one on one time with the residents of the shelter til you find your perfect match!

Right now with everyone doing at home isolation, it's the perfect time to adopt if it's something you've been considering. You'll be able to spend time with your new furry family member, get to know them, train them, and not worry about leaving them the first few days when you go to work. But, given the circumstance, we tried to make the browsing process as social-distance friendly as possible by going around and introducing you to the cats and going throught their personality traits, ages, can they be around other animals - basically every question you could want to know before you take them home.

If you saw someone you're interested in, you can contact Abby directly at abbyfelinesandcanines@gmail.com

Felines & Canines is a non-profit animal shelter running solely on your generous donations. If you would like to donate please visit FelinesCanines.org, or donate via mail at P.O. Box 60616 Chicago, IL 60660