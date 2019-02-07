You Won't Believe What Happened to Static & Ben El During a Performance!

I had the pleasure of sitting down and chatting with Static & Ben El - the musical duo that have already been coined 'the most successful band of all time in Israel'. And I can certainly see why! With their infectious energy and uplifting, dancey, music - they're easy to fall in love with! We talked about the energy they bring to the stage when performing live. There is no shortage of that. So much so that it involved a broken rib! Watch the video to see what happened!