Kardashians Announce All DASH Stores Are Closing

By: Angela Domino

It's a sad day for DASH Dolls.

After 12 years in business, the Kardashian sisters are deciding to move on. Kim announced on her app and website that this is the end for ALL of their DASH stores.

"After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. All three sisters are now mothers and have their own individual projects going".

All three sisters now have children and are balancing their own individual projects, which include makeup lines and clothing lines.

Read the heartfelt message Kim shared on her website here .