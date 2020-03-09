Watch Ally Brooke Reveal Her Celebrity Crush, New Lipstick & The Wildest Pickup Line Ever
Kenzie's Kwickies with Ally Brooke
March 9, 2020
Ally Brooke kicked off her first-ever solo tour in our favorite city, Chicago!
Before hitting the stage at her Time to Shine Tour at House of Blues, Kenzie K was able to sit down with the young star. Ally Brooke got hit with "Kenzie's Kwickies" and her answers made her even more lovable, which we didn't think was possible!
CHICAGO!!! You were BEYONDDDDD. I am still speechless. If I could use one word to encompass what last night was, I would say magical------ Thank you for being part a night I’ll never forget! #TimetoShineTour --: @joegonzales.co