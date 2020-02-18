Anthony Davis Opens First Ever "AD Lab" With Kenzie K In Chicago

Anthony Davis returned to his hometown of Chicago over the NBA All Star Weekend, and the LA Laker decided to give back to the high school he grew up in.

Perspetives Charter is located in downown Chicago and Anthony Davis teamed up with Prolanthroly turning their outdated library into a technologically advanced room including a green screen, robotics building, 3D printing, beat and podcast creating station, and more! This room is filled with state of the art equipment and children getting ahead of the game learning how to utilize it.

Anthony Davis plans on opening more "AD Lab's" but thought his own high school was the perfect place to start