Chicago Bookstores That Are Dropping Off Your Order!
March 26, 2020
Tons of local Chicago bookstores are allowing online shopping and making sure your books make it to your door. Whether it's for you, your children, or maybe your partner needs some self improvment; there is no better time than the present to get ahead on your reading!
57th Street/Seminary Co-op: offering free shipping on your book orders
City Lit
Madison Street Books: Offering $1 shipping
Open Books: Free shipping on order of $10 or more. Have a $1 book section
Pilsen Community Books: Offer personalized book recomendations
Quimby's
The Book Cellar
Unabridged
Uncharted
Volumes: Offers 6 and 12 month subsciption options
Women & Children First