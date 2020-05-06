Cyn Spills All During 'Never Have I Ever'

Cyn is not only a beautiful and talented artist that is played on B96, she is also incredibly blunt and honest!

She sat down with Midday Personality, Kenzie K, and Afternoon Personality, Julia (Via Zoom of course!) to play the drinking game "Never Have I Ever."

The questions were funny, but the answers were funnier! Cyn has amazing advice on handling men, a paranormal experience that inspired a song, an epic line Katy Perry taught her... Oh! and she met her friends father topless on a beach! To no suprise Kenzie and Julia's stories were just as outrageous.

Feel free to steal the questions and the setup of our virtual "Never Have I Ever," to play while socially distancing with your own friends. Listen to Cyn's new song "Drinks" on B96 or stream it on the Radio.com App!