Kenzie's Kwickies: Abnormal Quarantine Purchases

March 20, 2020
Kenzie K
Categories: 
Features

Ready for a Kwickie with Kenzie? 

Today is about the deja vu 2020 is causing, and unique self quarantine items.

If you wanna join in on a kwickie you can contact her on socials: @kenziekonair

Tags: 
Kenzie K
corona
Coronavirus
kwickies
Podcast

Recent Podcast Audio

WBBM-FM Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Episode 10: Mimosa Friday Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
OJ Simpson Is Angry (Again). Netflix Gonna Lower Our Quality? Plus, A List Of Free Internet Things Right Now! Spanky’s Corner
One Celeb Just Learned About Covid-19 Today. Another Celeb Is Making $$ off Coronavirus. Vanessa Hudgens, OH NO. Spanky’s Corner
WBBM-FM Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Episode 9: How are YOU doing? Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Daniel Radcliffe has the Covid19? New Taco Bell Menu Item Looks Insane! 15 TV Shows That Need To Come Back! Spanky’s Corner
Your Evening Spank -- Tue Mar 10 Spanky’s Corner
View More Episodes