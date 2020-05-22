Kenzie's Kwickies: How To Catch A Cheater

Everyone is quarantined, on stay at home orders, and spending lots of quality time with eachother. You'd think cheating would be at an all time low, well you'd be wrong!

Ashley Madison, a website striclty for marrried people interested in having affairs, has seen 2,000 more new sign ups per day since quaratine. Dating apps have also had a higher number of married people sign up claiming they are in open relationships.

Some people are quaratined with their partner and some are quaratined away, so Kenzie K decided to bring on Bella Ghandi The Love Therapist and have a kwickie with her about quaratine cheating red flags!