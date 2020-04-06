Kenzie's Kwickies: My Sanity Is In JEOPARDY With Mama K

Self quarantine has made us have to get creative and resourceful with our time and acitivities!

Today's Kenzie's Kwickies features Mama K! Kenzie K called up her mama and challanged her to a game of "My Sanity Is In JEOPARDY!" It's free and was all done over the phone, you can play with your friends and family too!

If you want to share a kwickie with Kenzie, or have a topic you'd like discussed on Kenzie's Kwickies you can contact her on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR