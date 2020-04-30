Kenzie's Kwickies: Pandemic Dating Do's And Don'ts

Kenzie shared a Kwickie that was requested by the listeners!

A few weeks ago Bella Ghandi, The Love Therapist, joined Kenzie K to talk about being quaratined with and away from your partner. So many listeners responded wanting to know the best way to date if you are single during the pandemic!

Your content wish is Kenzie K's command! This episode is all about the Do's and Don'ts of dating during a pandemic.

If you want to share a kwickie with Kenzie or want a certain topic addressed, you can contact Kenzie on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR