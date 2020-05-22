Kenzie's Kwickies: Powfu!

You may not know the name Powfu, but you definitely know the song "Death Bed" which blew up on Tik Tok.

I mean seriously, you can't watch a video of a cute couple or really anything adorable without hearing Powfu in the backgrond on Tik Tok! He's a talented new artist who dropped in with Kenzie K to share a Kwickie discussing his brand new EP, an amazing thing he just did for his family, cheesy movies that have inspired his songs, and the adorable way he met his girlfriend; and of course it's a kwickie so all of that in just a few minutes!