Kenzie's Kwickies: Powfu!
Powfu talks about his favorite Tik Tok video to his song, the amazing thing he just did for his family, and the adorable way he met his girlfriend
May 22, 2020
You may not know the name Powfu, but you definitely know the song "Death Bed" which blew up on Tik Tok.
I mean seriously, you can't watch a video of a cute couple or really anything adorable without hearing Powfu in the backgrond on Tik Tok! He's a talented new artist who dropped in with Kenzie K to share a Kwickie discussing his brand new EP, an amazing thing he just did for his family, cheesy movies that have inspired his songs, and the adorable way he met his girlfriend; and of course it's a kwickie so all of that in just a few minutes!