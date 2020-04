Kenzie is sharing a Kwickie with The Star Goddess!

As requested Kenzie hit up her favorite astrologist to discuss what is best for each zodiac sign to do during quarantine; as well as what each sign should look out for and avoid during this time!

If you have a suggestion for a Kwickie you'd like to hear with Kenzie K and the Star Goddess or want to join in on a Kwickie you can reach Kenzie K on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR