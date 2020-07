Ever felt alone when hating something?! Seriously, like everyone is jumping for joy and you in no way find what's happening amusing? Well That's how Kenzie K feels about The 4Th of July and how Mama K feels about Magicians! Before you judge, hear them out on their weird dislikes.

If you want to have a kwickie with Kenzie, want a topic discussed, or a guest you want to hear from, you can contact Kenzie K on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR