Kenzie's Kwickies: The Love Therapist On Quarantine Couples

Kenzie shares a kwickie with Bella Ghandi, The Love Therapist!

Some couples are spending a lot more time with eachother than normal! While others have been quaratined apart; both can be incredibly difficult! Listeners sent in questions from their current personal circumstances, including Kenzie K, to help couples come out the otherside happier and stronger (and still happy to see each other!)

If you want a kwickie with Kenzie, or have a question for The Love Therapist, you can reach Kenzie K on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR