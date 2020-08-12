Kenzie's Kwickie's With Curtis Waters

Stunnin' has blown up with over 15 million Spotify streams, 2 million YouTube views, and a massive TikTok response; which has put the talented and humble Curtis Waters on the map.

You'd think with a song like "Stunnin'", someone with a huge ego would be behind the creation, and you'd be wrong! Curtis Waters talks about his humble beginnings, previous jobs before his musical success, and shocking truths, like the fact he's never even been to a concert!

