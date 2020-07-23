Kenzie's Kwickies With Jack Harlow

Kenzie K is sharing a kwickie with Jack Harlow!

The "What's Popping" artist sits down with Kenzie in an interview he describes as "messy." Probably because Kenzie K did a deep dive on dating apps, and his past relationships! And of course, all of the juicy gossip takes place in just a few minutes!

(Episode note: This podcast audio was adapted from a Zoom interview)

