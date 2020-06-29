Kenzies Kwickies With Kenan Thompson

Kenzie K shared a kwickie with Kenan Thompson, diving into what SNL was like from home, his worst interaction ever with a guest on SNL, and a new project with Adam Sandler that is bound to make you smile!

​