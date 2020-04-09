Kenzie's Kwickies With Laurence Holmes

Kenzie's Kwickies!

Today Kenzie K and Laurence Holmes share a kwickie!

Laurence Holmes has his own show on The Score, he can be seen throughout the TV world, and is a well known sports broadcaster in Chicago. During this pandemic and Stay At Home order what is a sports broadcaster broadcasting about when all sports have been suspended?!

If you want to share a Kwickie with Kenzie, or have a topic you would like discussed you can contact Kenzie K on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR