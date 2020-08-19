Kenzie's Kwickies With Pat McGann

Pat McGann speaks about hilarious comedy fail moments, his Chicago favorites, and Sebastian Maniscalco

August 19, 2020
Kenzie K
Kenzie Kwickie podcast
Features

Pat McGann is a Chicago local who's comedy genius has graced well known stages across the world such Madison Square Garden. He traveled with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who just teamed up with Pat McGann to produce his first comedy special "When's Mom Gonna Be Home?" The special will leave you in tears, and immediately had Kenzie K wondering "When's Pat McGann gonna be on my show?" He's finally here! Sharing a kwickie with Pat McGann was a no brainer!

If you would like a specific guest on Kenzie's Kwickies, or a topic discussed, you can contact Kenzie K on her socials: @KENZIEKONAIR

Pat McGann
Sebastian Maniscalco
comedy
stand up
special
shows
Podcast
Kenzie K
kenzie's kwickies
Chicago