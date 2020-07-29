Kenzie's Kwickies With Sia
July 29, 2020
Kenzie K Shares a kwickie with Sia!
The talented "Chandelier" singer talks her new movie "Music," what she semi regrets giving to Beyonce, and recalls a horrific wardrobe malfunction! Sia's new song "Together" has recently dropped and hearing the story behind it makes it a must, to listen to!
