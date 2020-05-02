Kenzie's Kwickies Featuring Surfaces!

Kenzie shares a kwickie with the group Surfaces!

They are best know for their song which turned into a viral dance "Sunday Best"

Kenzie K talks with Surfaces about wedding drama , quarantine mixtapes, and the worst question an interviewer ever asked them! (the story is cringeworthy)

