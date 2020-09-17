The Queens Of B96 Sit Down With Ava Max

Ava Max's highly anticipated album, Heaven and Hell, is about to drop tomorrow September 18th, and it's one of the best things 2020 has given to us!

In honor of the album drop the Kings and Queens singer sat down with the Queens of B96, Nina, Kenzie K, and Julia! This isn't just an interview about her sharing a huge airport wardrobe malfunction that almost left her stranded in another country, it's also an exclusive acoustic performance.

This is for the Queens and Avatars!