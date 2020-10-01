Why Don't We Sits Down With B96

Why Don't We is talking with their number one love affair.. B96!

After dropping the incredible single "Fallin'" B96 caught up with the boys and talked about the actual worst times they've fallin'! Plus limelights votes were revealed, and of course the best surprise wedding of 2020! Yes, literally all of that happend in this interview. Limelights make sure to watch until the end, because we have a new topic we need your votes on!