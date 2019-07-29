Kenzie Ziegler Wants to Beat Sister Maddie at THIS One Thing

We're no strangers to a little sibling rivalry.

While Kenzie Ziegler and big sis Maddie Ziegler get along most of the time, there is a natural competition between the two of them when it comes to, you guessed it, social followers.

Maddie, the 'Dance Moms' star who became a household name after starring in nearly all of Sia's music videos, has amassed quite an impressive Instagram following totaling over 13 million.

But Kenzie is coming for her and is following closely behind.

When Kenzie stopped by our B96 studios, she revealed that it's a personal goal of hers to get more followers than Maddie.

"I used to be like really far behind her and now, I'm kind of catching up," she told Kenzie *the B96 one* and Tyler.

And catching up she is.

Kenzie, who is promoting her single "Hot," has a total of 12.8 K followers.

When we did the math -- as of the moment this blog is posted -- she's only behind 347, 845 followers.

For the average person, that seems like a tall order, but for a Ziegler sister, well, let's just say they probably gain that many followers per day.

If Kenzie keeps this momentum going, she'll beat Maddie in no time.

Watch the video in the player above!