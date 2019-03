UPDATE: 11:56am

It seems like Khloe Kardashian heard the public's concern about Tristan Thompson bearing equal responsibility for this cheating mess.

Khloe took to Twitter shortly after her first message directed at Jordyn to admit that "Tristan is equally to blame."

However, she also believes it's different because he's the "father of my child."

Here is the full tweet: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."

What do you think now? Is Khloe going to give Tristan another chance?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There is so much beef happening in the Kardashian-sphere right now, it's hard to keep up.

You'd assume the newest dose of drama would come on the heels of the Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner drama, however, we're still laser-focused on Khloe vs. Jordyn Woods.

Unless you've been living on Mars, you know that Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's bestie, was shunned from the family after she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thomspon.

Jordyn agreed to sit down on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' to tell her side of the story, but apparently, Khloe isn't buying it.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she said. "It’s just we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom."

Shortly after her appearance, Khloe dragged Jordyn on Twitter and accused her of lying.

In case it gets deleted, Khloe wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!."

That's a lot, right?

My personal two cents? One person cannot break up a family.

Jordyn was wrong, but Tristan Thompson was also really wrong. And sadly, it isn't the first time it's happened.

Remember the whole cheating scandal that went down just a few mere days before Khloe gave birth to the little baby, True Thompson?

It wasn't a good look on him then, and it isn't a good look on him now.

Jordyn is acknowledging that she messed up and owning up to her mistakes. That's more than we've ever seen from Tristan Thompson.

What do you think B96ers?

Should Khloe forgive Jordyn? Should she place more blame on Tristan?