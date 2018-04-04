Beyonce Is Reportedly Putting in Some Serious Work for Coachella

As if you'd expect any less from the Queen, Beyoncé is reportedly working to make sure her 2018 Coachella performance will NEVER be forgotten.

According to multiple reports, Bey booked a private studio in L.A., hired security guards, and is putting in 11-hour rehearsals for the upcoming performance! 11-hours, y'all! Slay, Bey, Slay.

Beyoncé will join Eminem and The Weeknd as headliners. She was slated to headline last year as well, but backed out not too long after revealing she was pregnant. Luckily, Lady Gaga stepped in for Bey.

Coachella runs across two weekends beginning April 13.