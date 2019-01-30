Cardi B Gets Emotional Over Upcoming Netflix Talent Show in NSFW Video

Fact: competition can lead some raw emotions. In a very real Instagram post, Cardi B broke down talking about the filming of her upcoming Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow.

Related: Netflix Launching Hip Hop Talent Show With Judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And T.I.

The GRAMMY nominated rapper is linking up with Chance the Rapper and T.I. for the reality competition show focusing on hip-hop. And in the NSFW video Cardi posted to IG last night, she tears up explaining to fans the emotional toll the show is taking on her.

Chance echoed her reaction in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Netflix has not yet announced when Rhythm + Flow will start streaming. But, the fact that they're taping is a pretty clear that it will debut very soon.