Cardi B Leaves No Doubt About Pregnancy During 'SNL' Performance

One of the worst kept secrets in all of hip-hop is now public knowledge. Yup, Cardi B and Offset are expecting a baby!!!

One day after releasing her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi took to the Saturday Night Live stage and all but confirmed exactly what the world already thought. Check out her performance of "Be Careful," wearing a body-hugging white dress that left no doubt about her pregnancy.

Cardi's fiancé and baby daddy Offset, of Migos, took to Twitter after the performance to confirm what we all saw. He captioned the adorable photo, “looking forward to our next chapter together.”

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Cardi B's debut is being met with a ton of acclaim, including from a few of the artists featured on the record like Chance The Rapper and YG.