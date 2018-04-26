Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

Cardi B Says She's Taking a Break

But will be back for Bruno Mars' 24k Magic tour dates

April 26, 2018
Kyle McCann

Babies are a blessing. However, when you're the hottest hip-hop star going, a blessing for Cardi B fans they are not.

Cardi took to Instagram to let fans know that her upcoming Broccoli City Festival performance in D.C. will be her last before she and Offset welcome their first child into the world. 

Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances .Thank you for understanding --love yaaa

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

But Cardi has no plans to fade into obscurity. She took to Twitter earlier today to assure fans that while she will be taking some time off from performing, she still has a lot of other things in the works, including her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, which Cardi says she will be back for.

