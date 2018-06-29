Chance the Rapper Says He's Working on Music With Kanye West & Childish Gambino

Plus, find out when we might get to hear some of it

June 29, 2018
Kyle McCann
Kanye West / Chance the Rapper / Childish Gambino (Donald Glover)

ISA-imageSPACE / Birdie Thompson-AdMedia / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Frankly, it is never a bad day when we get a little bit of news about new Chance The Rapper

Turns out, Chicago's finest is not only working on new music of his own but also working on albums with both Kanye West and Childish Gambino.

Chance recently took part in the Complex series Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. The two discussed new music and what's ahead for one of the most celebrated rappers out right now. Chance also spoke about Kanye, working with him, and how he's adopted West's work ethic.

Chance also revealed that his highly-anticipated collaboration with Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) is closer than fans may realize. He tells Rosenberg below that he and the "This Is America" rapper/singer have a handful of tracks ready but that more may be coming. Watch the entire interview below: 

