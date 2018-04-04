Eminem is a Crazy, Bloody Mess in NSFW "Framed" Video

If old school horror movies or escaped mental patients are your thing, then you're really gonna dig the latest music video from Eminem.

The rhymes are tight, beats are solid, and Slim Shady shows that his skills haven't fallen off one bit.

However, what really makes the video for "Framed" work is its style. It's a throwback to the cult classics of our youth, as Em plays an insane asylum patient who escapes, holes himself up inside a nearby house, and... well.. let's his crazy out. Check out the entire NSFW video below:

Eminem's latest album, Revival, dropped back in December and included instant-hits "Walk on Water" with Beyoncé and "River" with Ed Sheeran. Em also worked with Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Pink and others on the new record, including the track "Nowhere Fast" with Kehlani. Speaking of "Nowhere Fast," Em recently released an extended version of that song with an added verse. Listen to it below: