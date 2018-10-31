Hear the Stripped Down Country Cover of Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid's "Eastside"

Up-and-coming country singer Dylan Scott just released a pop cover that might be just as good as the original.

Scott dropped some his own southern-soul on the Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid track "Eastside." The 28-year-old managed to capture all three pop star styles on this crossover cover. Take a listen:

No word yet on what Blanco thinks of the country cover, but we like to think he's feelin' it. Meanwhile, the track is the first taste of new music that we've heard from the singer this year. He released his self-titled debut back in 2016.