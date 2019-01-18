James Blake Pulls Together Some Hip-Hop Heavyweights for 'Assume Form'

British singer/songwriter/producer James Blake has pulled together a few hip-hop heavyweights for his highly-anticipated new album Assume Form.

Blake's fourth studio album, his first since 2016, features a pretty impressive list of gueat spots, including Metro Boomin and Super Bowl 53 performer Travis Scott on the super mellow "Mile High."

Metro Boomin is also featured on "Tell Them" with Moses Sumney. But it's the silky smooth "Where’s the Catch?" that's grabbed our attention.

That track features one-half of the iconic Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, André 3000. While three-stacks has been spending the last few years focusing on his acting career, his flow is just as spot-on as it was in the late 90s. Take a listen: