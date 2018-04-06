JAY-Z Is Basically the Dad We All Deserve

As any parent can tell you, 6-year-olds will usually surprise you. It's typically around that age when kids begin developing a personality; have their own thoughts and opinions on things. So why would Blue Ivy Carter, the most famous 6-year-old on the planet be any different? Surprise, she's not.

Our first real glimpse into who the true boss of the Carter family is came during the GRAMMY Awards. That's when Blue shushed dad JAY-Z and mom Beyoncé -- think about it, she's probably the only person in the world who can speak to Bey like that, right? And we'd bet most people don't shush Jay either.

Speaking of the proud dad, who has been vocal about how his daughter keeps him on the straight and narrow, JAY-Z is scheduled to be the next guest on David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In a preview video released earlier this week, Jay talks about a surprisingly beautiful display of emotional maturity from his daughter.

The episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Jay begins streaming on Netflix today (April 6). Meanwhile, Jay & Bey are slated to hit the road this summer for their highly anticipated 'On The Run 2' tour. Stick with us for details on stops, tickets, and more.