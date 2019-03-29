Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Free Uzi," Maybe He's Not Done With Music Afterall

While the label drama continues for Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper may not be as done with music as he let on to be earlier this year.

The rapper just released "Free Uzi" days after his label said he was free to do so, despite Uzi saying that his label was actually preventing him from dropping new music. The track's title is clearly a nod to the caption Uzi's been using on social media posts lately. Most of those posts featured Uzi talking about why he's "done with music."

Adding further fuel to this fire, Uzi's name has been added to Roc Nation's list of artists, "Free Uzi" can only be found on Tidal and SoundCloud, and Atlantic Records says the track is a "leaked" version. The above video is only available on director Qasquiat's YouTube channel.

It's not really clear yet if Uzi is actually free or if he ever wasn't actually free, but what we do know for certain is that new Lil Uzi Vert is out. So for now, we'll just sit back and enjoy it.