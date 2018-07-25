Listen to Migos Remix Rae Sremmurd's "Swang"

Here's a hip-hop remix worth stopping what you're doing and listening to! Migos just dropped a Rae Sremmurd remix out of nowhere -- and it's fire!

The remix for "Swang," which originally appeared on SremmLife 2 last year, magically appeared on the Quality Control YouTube channel earlier this week. Take a listen below:

Migos are set to kick off their tour with Drake this week. Meanwhile, fresh of the release of their triple SR3MM album, Rae Sremmurd is set to tour with Childish Gambino this fall.