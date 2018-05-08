Is the Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Beef Over? Was It Ever Real?

There simply aren't two more powerful women in hip-hop right now than Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. And while it has been and still could be debated for days why these two ladies can't seem to get along, we have visual evidence that maybe there ain't nothing to this beef.

That's right, we're sayin' it here: Maybe this beef was made up!?!?

Both Nicki and Cardi were decked out last night at the annual Met Gala in New York City, with Minaj looking regal in a fiery red number and Big Bronx Boogie proudly showing off that ever-growing baby bump in a cream colored dress. But, better than the two being in the same place at the same time, they actually also spoke to each other! And, people took pictures of it! Check it out:

Even though Cardi has called the beef "made up" before, Nicki recently said that Cardi never showed her any love. Either way, we're thinking this beef was manufactured. What say you?