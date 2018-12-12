'Power' Forced to Halt Production After On-Set Death

The entire production of the STARZ hit show Power has been shut down following an on-set tragedy.

A production assistant on the 50 Cent show died after being hit by an out of control SUV. Police confirm to TMZ that 63-year-old Pedro Jimenez was working on the show when he was hit by a Ford Explorer driven by another crew member. Jimenez had worked on the show since it's 2014 debut.

50 Cent took to instagram to offer his condolences. 50 once had a starring role in the show but has since gone back to being an executive producer.