Slim Jxmmi & Mike WiLL Made-It Give $100,000 to Recent High School Grads

Bravo to Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and hip-hop producer extraordinaire Mike WiLL Made-It for making life a little easier for a handful of lucky young teenagers.

Related: Incredible Teacher Donates Kidney to 12-Year-Old

The pair teamed up with Mike Will's Making Wishes Matter foundation to award $10,000 in college scholarships to 10 students across the country. The recent high school grads come from just about everywhere, including California, Georgia, Minnesota, and will be attending a wide range of schools, inlcuding Clark Atlanta, Clemson, San Diego State University and others.