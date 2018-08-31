SURPRISE: Eminem Just Dropped 'Kamikaze' and Fans Love It

Surprise!!! While most of us were asleep, Eminem went and dropped a brand new album.

The unexpected follow up to last year's Revival is 13 tracks of fire, with the final track to be featured in the upcoming Vemon film starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. Listen to the tease below:

Anyway, Slim Shady surprised fans by tweeting about the Dr. Dre produced Kamikaze overnight.

The album takes shots at a handful of "lil" rappers, including Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, and Lil Xan, as well as more familiar targets in President Donald Trump and V.P. Mike Pence.

You can cop Kmaikaze wherever music is sold or streamed, but keep this in mind -- fans who've listened say it's amazing.

The new @Eminem album is really really amazing. I feel like we’ve all been waiting for this — KidBehindaCamera (@Lyricoldrap) August 31, 2018

The first song on #kamikaze got me like pic.twitter.com/RNRLLcNaL7 — Bobe Kyrant (@DevvDaDude) August 31, 2018

When your favourite rapper hears that Eminem dissed him on #KAMIKAZE but knows there's absolutely nothing he can do about it---- pic.twitter.com/bSRyOrMeTb — Blurryface (@Ag_Toluwa) August 31, 2018

This Eminem album was the ---- I was waiting for — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) August 31, 2018

